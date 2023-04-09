Esteghlal Eyes Colombian Midfielder Zapata

Hansel Zapata  

Hansel Zapata 

Tasnim – Iranian football giant Esteghlal has shown interest in signing Colombian attacking midfielder Hansel Zapata.

The 28-year-old player currently plays for Iranian top-flight team Aluminum.

He joined Aluminum in July 2022 from Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol and scored three goals in 18 matches for the Iranian team.

Zapata canceled his deal after Aluminum failed to meet its financial commitment in March but returned to the team.

Esteghlal coach Ricardo Sa Pinto talked to Zapata shortly after final whistle of the match between Aluminum and Esteghlal.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top