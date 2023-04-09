Esteghlal Eyes Colombian Midfielder Zapata

Tasnim – Iranian football giant Esteghlal has shown interest in signing Colombian attacking midfielder Hansel Zapata.

The 28-year-old player currently plays for Iranian top-flight team Aluminum.

He joined Aluminum in July 2022 from Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol and scored three goals in 18 matches for the Iranian team.

Zapata canceled his deal after Aluminum failed to meet its financial commitment in March but returned to the team.

Esteghlal coach Ricardo Sa Pinto talked to Zapata shortly after final whistle of the match between Aluminum and Esteghlal.