Persepolis still in danger of 2023 ACL elimination

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team are still in danger of elimination from the 2023 AFC Champions League.

Esteghlal have been kicked out of the competition for the second straight year for unpaid debts.

Also, Persepolis have not yet paid off their debt to former goalkeeper Bozidar Radosevic and they will likely be excluded from the 2023 edition.

The Club have announced that they will settle debt with the Croatian goalie as soon as possible but they have not yet been granted licenses to participate in the 2023 AFC Champions League.

Nassaji are another Iranian club in the current season.

Last season, Persepolis, Esteghlal and Gol Gohar were kicked out of the competition and Foolad were only the team who represented Iran.