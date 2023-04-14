Ex-Iran coach Skocic named new Croatia U21 coach

Tehran Times - Former Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic has been appointed as new head coach of Croatia U21 football team.

He finalized details of his collaboration with the president of the Croatian Football Federation, Marijan Kustić, and his appointment was confirmed by the Executive Committee of the HNS.

Skocic replaced Igor Biscan, who took charge of Dinamo Zagreb, croatiaweek.com reported.

Skocic’s last job was leading the Iranian national team, which he successfully took to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, setting a new record for Team Melli with 25 points in 10 games in the third round of qualifiers. Despite his outstanding results, Skocic was replaced by Carlos Queiroz.

“I am taking on this role with a lot of pride, ambition, and optimism, and I thank President Kustic and the Federation leadership for their trust. Igor did a very good job with our young national team, and my wish is to finish the current cycle in the right way, with the best possible performance at the European Championship, and then start building a new generation.

“We have a lot of talented and quality players, and I look forward to the challenge of helping them achieve their potentials with my knowledge and experience,” Skocic said.