Bayer Leverkusen hails Sardar Azmoun

MNA – Bayer Leverkusen praised the performance of its Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun in recent matches and named him as a luxury substitute for the team.

Hailing the Iranian striker's performance, Bayer Leverkusen's Twitter page described Sardar as Bayer's "luxury substitute," writing: "Sardar Azmoon has been a key player in the last three matches since entering the field".

Earlier, Bayer Leverkusen defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 in the Bundesliga and Iran’s footballer Sardar Azmoun found the back of the net in the 95th minute of the match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Iran national football team forward joined Leverkusen from Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg a year ago.

Dubbed the "Iranian Lionel Messi", Azmoun was born in Gonbad Kavus, Golestan Province, in northern Iran on January first, 1995.