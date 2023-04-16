Esteghlal humiliate Havadar to move top of IPL [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team defeated Havadar 6-1 to move top of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

Sepahan also defeated Mes Rafsanjan 2-0 in Isfahan but remained second due to an inferior goal difference.

Arash Rezavand opened the scoring just at the start of the second half for Esteghlal in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Mohammad Mohebbi netted a brace in the 64th and 75th (penalty) minutes.

Havadar defender Mohsen Sefid Choghaei pulled a goal back in the 84th minute but Saeid Mehri made it 4-1 one minute later.

With two minutes remaining Mehdi Ghayedi scored Esteghlal’s fifth goal and goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini scored the sixth goal from the penalty spot in the injury time.

In Isfahan, Sepahan defeated Mes Rafsanjan thanks to goals from Shahriar Moghanlou and Omid Nourafkan in each half.

Gol Gohar shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Foolad in Sirjan, Paykan played out a goalless draw against relegation-threatened Sanat Naft in Tehran and Malavan drew 1-1 with Tractor in Bandar Anzali.

Esteghlal and Sepahan lead the table with 54 points, a point above Persepolis.