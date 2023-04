Esteghlal to Extend Ricardo Sa Pinto’s Deal

Tasnim – Esteghlal football club will extend Ricardo Sa Pinto’s contract.

The Blues are the favorites to defend title in the Iran Professional League.

Esteghlal will play Persepolis on Sunday and move one step closer to the title if it defeats its archrival.

Hojjat Karimi, Esteghlal’s caretaker, has said the club is going to extend the Portuguese coach’s contract.

Ricardo Sa Pinto was named Esteghlal coach in June 2022 as Farhad Majidi’s replacement.