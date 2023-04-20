Italian coach Donadoni linked with Persepolis: report

Tehran Times - Italian coach Roberto Donadoni has been reportedly linked with Persepolis football club.

Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi will be out of contract in July 2024 but the local media have reported that the Iranian club will part company with the coach.

Golmohammadi, 52, was named Persepolis head coach in January 2020, replacing Argentine Gabriel Calderon.

He helped Persepolis win Iran Professional League two times in 2020 and 2021 and also a silver medal in the 2020 AFC Champions League.

He failed to win title for the sixth successive time last season, where Persepolis’s archrivals Esteghlal won the title.

Persepolis are favorites to win the title this season, however they sit third in the table behind Sepahan and Esteghlal with four weeks remaining.

If Persepolis lose to Esteghlal in Tehran derby on Sunday, it will be almost over.

Donadoni, former Italy midfielder, has not coached any team since parting company with Shenzhen in 2020.

Donadoni took charge of the Chinese club in July 2019 and failed to save the team from relegation to the second tier and was sacked.

Now, the local media have reported that the AC Milan legend is a candidate to lead Persepolis.