Persepolis, Esteghlal in IPL Title Decider

Tasnim - Persepolis will lock horns with Esteghlal in the Iran Professional League (IPL) at the Azadi Stadium on Sunday in one of the long-awaited matches, which can be a title decider.

Esteghlal lead the IPL table with 55 points -one ahead of Persepolis- and know that a win in Tehran derby would move it four points clear, however, Sepahan also struggle to win the title.

Payam Heydari has been chosen to officiate the match and will be assisted by Mohammad Reza Mansouri and Mohammad Reza Abolfazli, while Vahid Kazemi has been named the fourth official. The Tehran Derby will broadcast live from TV 3 (شبکه سه).

The derby is a battle between two rival clubs of the capital that represent the divide between the working and middle-class in Iran.

With 26 wins for Esteghlal, 25 for Persepolis, and 48 draws in 99 matches, the two teams have a long-standing history of intense competition that stretches back to the first derby match in 1968.