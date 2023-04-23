Shams Azar claim title of Azadegan League

Tehran Times - Shams Azar football team claimed the title of the 2022/23 Azadegan League title.

The Qazvin-based football side defeated Chadormalu 3-1 in an away game and promoted to Iran Professional League (IPL) with four matches to spare.

Esteghlal Khuzestan are also on the verge of winning promotion to IPL.

Khalij Fars have been relegated to the League 2.

The Azadegan League, also known as League 1, is the second highest division of professional football in Iran.

It was the top-level football league in Iran from its foundation in 1991 until 2001, when the Persian Gulf Pro League was established.