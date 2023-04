Persepolis Not to Extend Diabate’s Deal

Tasnim – Persepolis football team has no plan to extend the contract of Cheick Diabaté.

The Malian forward joined Persepolis in September 2022 but was sidelined for the majority of the season due to a foot injury.

Media reports suggest that Persepolis will not extend the contract of the 35-year-old striker, who scored three goals for the Reds in the current season.

With three weeks remaining, Persepolis leads the Iran Professional League (IPL) table, followed by Sepahan and Esteghlal.