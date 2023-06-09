Iran climb at FIFA Women's World Ranking

FIFA Women’s World Ranking  

Iran FIFA Women's World Ranking 

Tehran Times - Iran climbed six spots in the latest FIFA Women's World Ranking released on Friday.

The Iranian team have moved to 61st place in the ranking.

The U.S. stay unchanged on top, while Australia are the best Asian team in the ranking at 10th.

Japan, unchanged at 11th, are Asia's second highest side with China PR dropping a notch to 14th. Korea Republic stayed at 17th with Vietnam, set to make their FIFA Women's World Cup debut, improving one spot to 32.

The Philippines, the sixth Asian side headed to the FIFA Women's World Cup, moved up three spots to 46th in the Ranking - their highest ever. Rounding off the top 10 for Asia were Chinese Taipei (37), Thailand (44), Myanmar 47) and Uzbekistan (50).

The next FIFA Women's World Ranking will be published on Aug. 25.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top