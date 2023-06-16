Iran advance to CAFA final after beating Kyrgyzstan [VIDEO]

MNA – The national Iranian football team reached the final the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup after defeating Kyrgyzstan on Friday.

Iran's national football team defeated Kyrgyzstan 5-1 in their second meeting in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup and advanced to the final of the competition on Friday.

The match between Iran and Kyrgyzstan was held in Bishkek.

Taremi (in the 34th, 39th and 56th minutes) and Sardar Azmoun (in the 65th and 79th minutes) scored Iran's goals.

The Iranian team will play Uzbekistan in the final of the CAFA tournament, which is held with the participation of Central Asian countries.