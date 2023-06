Beiranvand Undergoes Surgery for Facial Injury

Tasnim – Iran national football team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand underwent jaw surgery on Saturday.

He needed surgery after being struck in the face in the final match of the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

Team Melli won the title after edging past Uzbekistan 1-0.

Beiranvand has been sidelined for four weeks.

The doctors wired his jaw shut at a hospital in Tehran.