Beiranvand Cancels Contract with Persepolis

Tasnim – Persepolis football team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand canceled his contract with the club on Monday.

The 31-year-old keeper has terminated his deal after the club reportedly failed to pay his wage.

Beiranvand has been linked with a move to Persepolis’ archrival Esteghlal and the speculation has angered Persepolis’ fans.

Beiranvand played a key role in helping Persepolis win the Iran Professional League (IPL) last season.