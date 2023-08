Persepolis Eyes Benik Afobe: Report

Tasnim – Iranian football club Persepolis has reportedly set its sight on signing English forward Benik Tunani Afobe.

The 30-year-old striker started his playing career in 2010 at Arsenal and has also played in English teams Huddersfield Town, Reading, Millwall, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Stoke City.

Afobe has most recently played in the Emirati football club Hatta.

He has played at youth levels and also represented DR Congo senior national team.