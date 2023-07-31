French Midfielder Dabo to Join Sepahan

Tasnim – Bryan Boulaye Kevin Dabo is on the verge of joining Iran’s Sepahan football club.

The 31-year-old French midfielder started his playing career in Montpellier in 2010 and has also played in Saint-Etienne and Fiorentina.

Dabo was a member of the France U21 football team and represented Burkina Faso's senior national football team as well.

He has most recently played in the Greek professional football club Aris.

Sepahan, headed by Jose Morais, finished in second place in the Iran Professional League last season.