Iraqi Midfielder Muntadher Mohammed to Join Esteghlal

Tasnim – Iraqi midfielder Muntadher Mohammed Jebur Naslookhi will join Iranian football club Esteghlal.

The 22-year-old Iraqi player has passed his medical test in Tehran.

Mohammed started his playing career in Al-Kahrabaa in 2017 and has also played in Al-Zawraa, Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya and Al-Naft.

He is a member of the Iraqi national football team as well.