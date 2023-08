Sepahan's Iconic Midfielder Noorafkan Out for 4 Weeks

Tasnim – Iran national football team and Sepahan's midfielder Omid Noorafkan has been sidelined for at least four weeks.

Noorafkan has been diagnosed with an internal meniscus injury.

The Iran midfielder will most likely miss two friendly matches with Bulgaria and Cape Verde, scheduled for early September.

Noorafkan will also miss four weeks in Iran Professional League (IPL).