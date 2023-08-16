Sepahan to Play Zenit in Saint Petersburg, Official Says

Tasnim – Iranian football club Sepahan will play Zenit in a friendly match in St. Petersburg, Russia, Director General of the club Mohammad Reza Saket said.

Director General of Saint Petersburg Alexander Medvedev and Saket signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in April last year and as part of that partnership deal both clubs agreed to work together and exchange knowledge and experience on the pitch and in the areas of sport, scientific and technical development.

Sepahan hosted Zenit football team in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in February and won the match 2-0.

Sepahan is the five-time Iranian champion and four-time Hazfi Cup winner.