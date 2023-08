Tractor Midfielder Naderi to Miss Sharjah Match at 2023-24 ACL Play-Off

Tasnim – Iranian football team Tractor confirmed that winger Mohammad Naderi has suffered an injury setback which will leave him sidelined for three weeks.

He sustained a hamstring injury in the match against Persepolis on Wednesday.

Tractor will host Emirati football team Sharjah in the play-off round of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League at the Yadegar-e Emam Stadium in Tabriz on August 22.

Tractor midfielder Behzad Salami will also miss the match due to a torn ACL.