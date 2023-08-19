Sardar Azmoun Linked with AC Milan: Report

Tasnim - AC Milan is going to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Sardar Azmoun, according to German outlet BILD.

It seems that the Rossoneri club management already has an agreement in place with the Iranian center-forward.

Azmoun’s contract with the German outfit runs until the summer of 2027.

Azmoun, 28, only managed to score four goals and provide four assists last season in 1240 minutes played in total after 33 appearances across all competitions.

Another Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi had previously been linked with the Italian giant.