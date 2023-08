Sardar Azmoun to join Roma on loan with buy option

Roma Press - Bayer Leverkusen are sending Sardar Azmoun to Roma in a surprise transfer.

The Italian capital club are ready to finalize Azmoun’s arrival after talks for Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata collapsed earlier this week.

According to German news outlet BILD, Azmoun will join Roma on loan with a buy option.

Roma will have an option to buy the 28-year-old Iran international for a total of €12 million at the end of this season.