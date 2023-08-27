Sardar Azmoun to Miss Bulgaria Match

Tasnim – Iran national football team forward Sardar Azmoun will be absent in a friendly match against Bulgaria.

Team Melli is scheduled to meet Bulgaria on September 7 at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv.

According to Iran’s football federation website, Azmoun is not fit for the friendly match.

Azmoun, who has recently joined Italian football club AS Roma, is recovering from an injury he suffered in Bayer Leverkusen a few weeks ago.

Iran will face Bulgaria as part of preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which will be held in Doha, Qatar from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

Iran is drawn in Group C along with the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and Palestine.