Iran Goalkeeper Beiranvand Suffers Foot Injury

Tasnim – Iran national football team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has suffered a groin injury.

He sustained the injury in the match against Bulgaria, where Team Melli defeated the European team 1-0 in a friendly match at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv, the second-largest city in Bulgaria.

MRI will evaluate his groin injury.

Persepolis is scheduled to meet Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al Nassr on September 19 and Beiranvand’s absence will be a big blow for the Iranian team in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League opener.