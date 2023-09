Felipe Caicedo Linked with Persepolis: Report

Tasnim – Ecuadorian striker Felipe Caicedo is reportedly linked with a move to Persepolis football club.

Media reports suggest that he will travel to Tehran to finalize his deal with the Iranian football club.

Caicedo, 35, started his playing career in 2006 in Switzerland’s Basel and has also played in Manchester City, Espanyol, Lazio and Inter Milan.

Persepolis is scheduled to meet Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia on September 19 in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League Group E.