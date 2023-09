Sepahan Docked Four Points: IPL

Tasnim – Sepahan football club has been docked four points for violating financial regulations.

The Isfahan-based team, which was leading the Iran Professional League (IPL) table with 12 points, dropped to fourth place in the table.

Sepahan has been handed a four-point penalty by the Disciplinary Committee.

Persepolis now leads the table with 10 points out of four matches.