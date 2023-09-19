Nassaji start in style: 2023/24 ACL [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Debutants Nassaji of Iran defeated India's Mumbai City 2-0 in Group D of the 2023/23 AFC Champions League on Monday.

Ehsan Hosseini scored the first goal for the visiting team in the 34th minute at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex and Mohammadreza Azadi made it 2-0 in the 62nd minute.

Nassaji will host Al Hilal of Saudi Arabi in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Oct. 2.

Nassaji qualified for the AFC Champions League 2023/24 after lifting the Hazfi Cup last season but their form in the Iran Pro League has been inconsistent, having won just one of their opening four matches.