Nassaji start in style: 2023/24 ACL [VIDEO]

Mohammad Reza Azadi   AFC Champions League 2023   Ehsan Hosseini  

Nassaji vs Mumbai City

Tehran Times - Debutants Nassaji of Iran defeated India's Mumbai City 2-0 in Group D of the 2023/23 AFC Champions League on Monday.

Ehsan Hosseini scored the first goal for the visiting team in the 34th minute at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex and Mohammadreza Azadi made it 2-0 in the 62nd minute.
Nassaji will host Al Hilal of Saudi Arabi in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Oct. 2.

Nassaji qualified for the AFC Champions League 2023/24 after lifting the Hazfi Cup last season but their form in the Iran Pro League has been inconsistent, having won just one of their opening four matches.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top