Iran climb in FIFA rankings

Tehran Times - Iran national football team climbed one place to 21st in the FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

Team Melli defeated Bulgaria and Angola in two friendly matches in September.

Wins against Germany and Turkey in the recent international break consolidated Japan's position as Asia's highest ranked national team.

Argentina, who dethroned Brazil at the summit in April, remained top after beating Ecuador and Bolivia in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

Second-placed France, who lost to Germany in a friendly last week, retained second place followed by Brazil (third), England (fourth) and Belgium (fifth).

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on 26 Oct.