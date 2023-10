Persepolis earn hard-fought win over Gol Gohar to move top [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team defeated Gol Gohar 1-0 in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Sunday.

Shahab Zahedi scored the only goal of the match in the 41st minute in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Earlier in the day, Malavan defeated Nassaji 1-0 thanks to Milad Bagheri’s goal in the injury time.

Persepolis moved top of the table with 13 points, one points above Esteghlal.