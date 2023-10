Iran 23-Man Squad Named for Jordan Tournament

Tasnim – Iran Head Coach Amir Ghalenoei has invited 23 players for the four-a-side football tournament in Jordan.

Iran is scheduled to play Iraq on October 13 and will meet the winner of Jordan and Qatar match three days later.

Amir Ghalenoei’s side prepares for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where Iran has been drawn in Group C along the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine.

Iran’s Squad:

Alireza Beiranvand, Payam Niazmand, Hossein Hosseini, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Mohammad Hossein Kananizadegan, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mohammad Daneshgar, Amin Hazbavi, Sadegh Moharrami, Ramin Rezaeian, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ahmad Nourollahi, Mohammad Mohebbi, Javad Hosseinnejhad, Mehdi Taremi, Saman Ghoddos, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehrdad Mohammadi, Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun.