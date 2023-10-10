Esteghlal Goalkeeper Rezaei Linked with Persepolis: Report

Tasnim – Esteghlal goalkeeper Alireza Rezaei has reportedly been linked with a move to the Persepolis football team.

The 23-year-old custodian has canceled his contract with the Blues and media reports suggest that he has reached an agreement with Esteghlal’s archrival Persepolis.

Rezaei had no chance of playing in Esteghlal because he was the third option after Hossein Hosseini and Mohammad Reza Khaledabadi.

He joined Esteghlal from Paykan in 2021.

Iran football defending champion Persepolis has a busy season ahead of it since the team plays in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League as well as the Iran Professional League (IPL).