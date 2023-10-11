Iran football league cancelation is harmful

Tehran Times - Iran national football team departed for Jordan to participate at a football tournament in the west Asian country. The domestic league, once again, has been suspended for more than two weeks.

The 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) was canceled about one month for the 2022 Asian Games, where Iran U23 football team were knocked out by Hong Kong.

Team Melli will begin the Jordan’s tournament with a match against Jordan on Friday, while Iraq meet Qatar in another match. The clubs cannot protest to the cancelation since the competition is being held in the FIFA International Match Calendar.

The PGPL will be suspended once again from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10, 2024 because the National Team will have to partake at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Considering the domestic league’s schedule, it would have been better if the league had not been canceled for each tournament.

Persepolis, Sepahan and Nassaji are three teams representing Iran at the 2023/24 AFC Champions League and to halt the domestic competition could be harmful to them.

It means the Federation doesn’t pay attention to what the clubs are saying.