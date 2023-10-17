Sepahan, Al-Ittihad match to be rescheduled

Tehran Times - The match between Sepahan and Al-Ittihad football teams will be rescheduled for the coming weeks.

The match was set to be held at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan on Oct. 2 but it was called off and now the Confederation has announced that the clash has been postponed but has not said when it will be held once again.

Saudi Arabian teams Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal have played their Iranian counterparts in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in the 2023/24 AFC Champions League opening matches.

Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) and Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) have reportedly submitted the application to repeat the cancelled match.