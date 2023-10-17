Inter Eyes Taremi as Potential Winter Transfer Target

Tasnim – Italian club Inter Milan is keen on finalizing a deal for Mehdi Taremi in January, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

Inter is reportedly looking to bolster its attacking options during the upcoming winter transfer window. Despite the impressive performances of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, the club is said to be dissatisfied with the contributions of substitutes Marco Arnautovic and Alexis Sanchez.

In an attempt to rectify this situation, Inter Milan has set its sights on securing the services of Taremi, the Iranian forward currently playing for FC Porto.

The 31-year-old striker has featured in 11 matches across various competitions this season, scoring two goals. With his contract set to expire in June, FC Porto may be willing to part ways with Taremi for a reported fee of €10 million, making it a potentially lucrative opportunity for Inter Milan.