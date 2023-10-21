Esteghlal come from behind to beat Havadar: IPL [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football battled back from a two goals down to beat Havadar 3-2 in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) Friday night.

Saeb Mohebbi scored for Havadar just five minutes into the goal and Esteghlal defender Iman Salimi scored an own goal in the 17th minute.

Esteghlal right back Kevin Yamga halved the deficit from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute.

Mehrdad Mohammadi equalized the match just after the hour mark and he scored the winning goal in the 81st minute.

Persepolis football team defeated Paykan 3-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Shahab Zahedi in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Thursday.

Shahab Zahedi was on target in the 13th minute but Hamed Pakdel levelled the score one minute into the second half.

Zahedi scored his second goal in the 72nd minute and completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 80th minute.

Esteghlal remained second behind Persepolis due to an inferior difference goal.