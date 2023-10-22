Ghoddos Scores Spectacular Goal against Burnley [VIDEO]

Tasnim – Brentford claimed its first home win of the season as spectacular goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Saman Ghoddos helped the Bees to a valuable three points against struggling Burnley.

Yoana Wissa opened the scoring for the host in the 25th minute and Bryan Mbeumo made it 2-0 in the 65th minute.

Burnley defender Connor Roberts was sent off in the 78th minute.

With three minutes remaining, Ghoddos scored the third goal with a long-range shot.

The Bees moved six points clear of the relegation zone, while Burnley remains in the bottom three.

