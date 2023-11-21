2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier: Iran held by Uzbekistan [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Iran national football team were held to a 2-2 draw by Uzbekistan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

In the match held in Tashkent’s Bunyodkor Stadium, Ramin Rezaeian opened the scoring for Iran after 14 minutes. Uzbekistan goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov was unable to save the ball from the close range.

Mehdi Taremi made it 2-0 in the 38th minute.

In the second half, Uzbekistan were the better team and came from behind to draw the match. Oston Urunov pulled a goal back in the 52nd minute and with seven minutes remaining, Igor Sergeyev equalized the match.

Iran had defeated Hong Kong 4-0 on Thursday in Group E.