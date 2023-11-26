Bologna Eyes Sardar Azmoun: Report

Tasnim – Bologna football club has reportedly set its sights on signing Iran striker Sardar Azmoun.

The player – who joined Roma on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen – is being linked with Bologna less than halfway through his first Serie A season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma received an expression of interest from Bologna for Azmoun.

The Iranian is very happy in the Italian capital and would not intend to leave, but he is not satisfied with his playing time in the Seria A club.