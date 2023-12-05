Nassaji lose to Al Hilal at AFC Champions League 2023/24 [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Nassaji Mazandaran of Iran lost to Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia 2-1 in the AFC Champions League 2023/24 Group D Monday night.

The win took Al Hilal tally in Group D to 16 points while Nassaji can be proud of their maiden appearance in the competition, having collected six points.

It didn't take long for the Saudi Pro League leaders to get ahead after Mohammed Al Burayk was put through unchecked in the 4th minute, his cross finding Michael at the far post who slammed home from a tight angle with Vahid Mohammadzadeh's clearance coming only after the ball had crossed the line at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium.

Al Hilal continued to dominate the match and Salem Al Dawsari scored the second goal in the 54th minute.

.Mahmoud Ghaedrahmati pulled a goal back with an exceptional volley in the 77th minute