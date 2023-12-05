Khodadad Azizi parts company with Iran coaching staff

Tehran Times - With just under 40 days to go until the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qatar, Khodadad Azizi stepped down as a member of Iran national football team coaching staff.

The ex-Iran forward has said he has parted company with Team Melli for personal reasons.

Azizi ,52, had been appointed as consultant to Iran football team.

Three-time winners Iran are drawn along with the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine in Group C.

The continental showpiece, scheduled for Jan. 12 to Feb. 10, 2024 promises to be a thrilling affair with seven former winners among the 24 teams - seeded in accordance with the latest FIFA World Ranking - divided into six groups.

The top two sides from each group and the four best third-placed teams will advance to the Round of 16 at Qatar 2023.