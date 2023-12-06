Persepolis knocked out of 2023/24 AFC Champions League [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Iran’s Persepolis football team lost to Al Duhail of Qatar 2-1 in Group E of the AFC Champions League 2023/24 Tuesday night and failed to book their place in the Round of 16

Shahab Zahedi was on target for Persepolis with a header from the center of the box just seven minutes into the match but two minutes later, right-footed Mohammed Muntari leveled the score in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Shortly after, Persepolis put the visiting team under pressure but their strikers failed to capitalize on their chances

In the second half, Persepolis possessed the ball but Al Duhail produced several dangerous counter attacks.

With 10 minutes remaining, the referee showed the penalty spot after Mohammad Omri was brought down in penalty area but Persepolis defender Giorgi Gvelesiani missed the penalty.

Three minutes later, Michael Olunga silenced the stadium with a left-footed shot.