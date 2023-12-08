Branko Ivankovic Linked with Persepolis: Report

Tasnim – Branko Ivankovic is reportedly a candidate to take charge of Iran’s Persepolis football team.

The 69-year-old Croat led Persepolis from 2015 to 2019 and won three Iran league titles, one Hazfi Cup and three Super Cups with the Iranian giant.

Persepolis, under the leadership of Yahya Golmohammadi, has been knocked out of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League and media reports suggest that the club has opened negotiations with Ivankovic.

Ivankovic has neither confirmed nor dismissed the news.

He currently leads the Oman national football team, where his team has been drawn in Group F of the AFC Asian Cup along with Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Kyrgyzstan.