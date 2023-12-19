Ex-Iran Defender Beitashour Retires from Football

Tasnim – Steven Beitashour, after a 14-year MLS career, has retired from professional soccer.

The 36-year-old fullback who was part of Iran's 2014 FIFA World Cup squad bows out as a 2017 MLS Cup champion with Toronto FC, completing a historic treble that year.

He most recently played for the Colorado Rapids and tallied five goals in 289 matches after starting his pro career in 2010 with the San Jose Earthquakes.

“This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I leave the soccer field with a heart full of memories, lessons learned, and gratitude,” Beitashour wrote in his social media announcement.

“While this chapter comes to an end, a new one begins, and I look forward to contributing to the beautiful game in many different ways. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. I am forever grateful.”