PGPL: Mahmoud Fekri no longer Havadar coach

Tehran Times - Mahmoud Fekri and Havadar football club parted ways by mutual consent on Wednesday.

Fekri took charge of the Tehran-based football team in June but failed to meet the expectations.

Havadar suffered a heavy 5-0 loss against Sepahan on Matchday 13 of the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Wednesday.

Havadar have lost seven times so far and sit 13th in the 16-team league, one point above the relegation zone.