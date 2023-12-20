PGPL: Nassaji, Rahmati part company

Tehran Times - Nassaji football team head coach Mehdi Rahmati stepped down from his role on Wednesday following poor results in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL).

Nassaji lost to Esteghlal 4-0 on Tuesday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

The Ghaemshahr-based club are reportedly looking forward to hire a foreign coach.

Rahmati had replaced Spanish coach Carlos Inarejos in June but failed to meet the expectations.

Under tutelage of the former Iran and Esteghlal goalkeeper, Nassaji failed to book a place in the 2023 AFC Champions League next round and sit 15th in Iran 16-team league.

