Iran unchanged in FIFA ranking

Tehran Times - Iran national football team maintained their position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, ending 2023 on 21st.

Japan, the best Asian football team, maintained their 17th spot in the Ranking issued on Thursday.

A year on from tasting glory at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Argentina (1st) are still on top of the world as 2023 draws to a close. France (2nd) and England (3rd) round off the year-end podium and there has been no significant movement in the top 13.

The next FIFA Men’s World Ranking will be published on 15 Feb. 2024.