Havadar Reaches Agreement with Ex-Iran Captain Shojaei

Tasnim – Havadar, an Iranian top-flight football club, is on the verge of appointing former Iran national team captain, Masoud Shojaei, as its head coach, according to local media reports.

Reports from Iranian media indicated that the 39-year-old coach has successfully negotiated an agreement with the top-flight club.

Shojaei brings prior experience as a player-coach from his tenure at Tractor.

He is set to take over from Mahmoud Fekri, who recently ended his association with Havadar, the Tehran-based football team.

Following a 5-0 defeat to Sepahan in the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday, Fekri and Havadar decided to part ways.