Sepahan drawn with Al Hilal in 2023/24 Round of 16

Tehran Times - The AFC Champions League 2023/24 knockout stage has all the ingredients to be an exciting affair following the official draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

Six former Asian champions were among the teams who advanced to the knockout stage, with the Round of 16 scheduled to be played in February.

Inaugural AFC Champions League winners Al Ain FC of the United Arab Emirates will play FC Nasaf with the Uzbekistan club to host the first leg of the Round of 16 clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, seeking their first title, will meet Al Fayha SC in an all-Saudi Arabian clash, the-afc.com reported.

Four-time Asian champions Al Hilal SFC of Saudi Arabia will travel to play Iran’s Sepahan SC, runners-up of the 2007 edition of the tournament.

Two-time AFC Champions League winners Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia will face Uzbekistan’s Navbahor in the fourth last 16 tie of the West Zone.

Schedule

Round of 16

West (February 12,13; February 19, 20)

FC Nasaf (UZB) v Al Ain FC (UAE)

Al Fayha SC (KSA) v Al Nassr (KSA)

Sepahan SC (IRN) v Al Hilal SFC (KSA)

Navbahor (UZB) v Al Ittihad (KSA)