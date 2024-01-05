Branko Ivankovic Ready to Negotiate with Any Club

Tasnim – Oman national football team head coach Branko Ivankovic said he is ready to negotiate with any club.

He is under contract with Oman as the Reds are drawn in Group F of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup along with Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan and Thailand.

He is a candidate to take charge of the Iranian giant Persepolis.

Ivankovic has said that he is ready to negotiate with any club at the end of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Yahya Golmohammadi will likely part company with Persepolis and the team’s officials will have to find a new replacement for the league’s defending champion.

The 69-year-old coach previously worked as Persepolis coach from 2015 to 2019 and has won three Iran league titles, one Hazfi Cup and three Super Cups with the team.