Raphael Silva joins Esteghlal

Tehran Times - Raphael da Silva Arruda joined Esteghlal on an 18-month contract Thursday night.

The Brazilian defender is Esteghlal's first January transfer signing.

Silva was a member of the Iranian club last season but parted company with them due to financial problems.

Esteghlal lead the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) table and are favorites to win the title.

Silva helped Esteghlal win 2021/2022 season and 2022 Super Cup in his first stint in the Iranian team.